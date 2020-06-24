|
|
|
McIVER, Ian Norman. Ex RNZN. Ian's life journey ended on 20th June 2020 after a short illness. He is sadly missed by Mariette, Norman, Eileen, Angela, Galyn and David, Friedhelm and Inge. A celebration of Ian's Life will be held at the Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Saturday 17th June at 1pm. All communications to Angela 021 309032. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the RNZRSA account 02-0500-0021094-000 Reference: Emergency Poppy Fund.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020