Ian Nicholas CAMERON

Ian Nicholas CAMERON
CAMERON, Ian Nicholas. Died peacefully at Patrick Ferry House, Albany on 30 March 2020, age 59, after a long illness. Adoring father of Tara and James, loving son of Yvonne and the late Graham, and caring brother of Andrew and Amanda. Much loved by all of us. You taught us the meaning of kindness and courage. We love you and miss you. Rest in peace. Due to current social restrictions, a private cremation has been held. We will hold a memorial celebration at the Massey Archery Club when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harbour Hospice at https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate/ or the Cancer Society.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
