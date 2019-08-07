|
ROY, Ian Murdoch (Doc). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 4 August 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Bev and Elinor. Much loved father and father in-law of Bruce and Rachel, Peter, Andrew and Helen. Loved grandfather to Georgina, Ashleigh, Daniel, Ethan, Ben, Alex, Honor and the late Taurean. A Service for Doc will be held at North Shore Memorial Park (Schnapper Rock) on Friday 9 August at 1pm. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019