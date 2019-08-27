Home

SINCLAIR, Ian McKay. It is with great sadness that Ian Sinclair has played his final innings, August 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Azalea for 63 years and much loved father of Andrew and Louise, Jane and Peter, grandad to Jamie, Sam, Bridget and Jonny, Simon and Ebony, Luke and Heath, great grandad to Emmy and Mack. In accordance with Ian's wishes, a private service has been held. All messages to 12 Luton Way, Althorp Village, Tauranga 3112.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
