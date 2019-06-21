|
|
|
BAMFORD, Ian McCreery. Peacefully on 18th June 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, much loved father and father- in-law of David, Catherine and Geoff, loved Grandad of Joshua, Brittany, Callum and Ivy and loved brother of Joan. Special thanks to all the staff at St Andrews Village for their professional loving care and support. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Purewa Crematorium All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 24th June 2019 at 1.30pm. To be followed by interment in the cemetery. 35 Wellington Street, Howick 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
