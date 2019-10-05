|
SOMMERVILLE, Ian McCormick. Died peacefully after a short illness on 13th September 2019, in Hamilton. Beloved husband of Laura & the late Alison. Much loved father and father in law of David and Heidi, Diane and Tony. Loved grandfather of Ben and Rosie, and Olivia and Isobel. A memorial service for Ian will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Heart Foundation, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Sommerville family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019