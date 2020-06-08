|
AVISON, Ian Maurice. On June 5th 2020 peacefully at his home Whangarei aged 77. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose. Much love father and father in law of Trevor and Helen, Steven, Shane and Sue, Jason and Jen, and Leann (niece). Adored and loved grandad to Matthew and Rachel, Samantha, Elizabeth; Damon; Peter and Kayla, Jade and Ally; Dylan, and Sashia. Loved great grandad to Harper, Evie,Taylor, Amelia, Eli, and Paige. A service for Ian will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30pm Wednesday June 10th 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Avison Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020