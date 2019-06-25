|
|
|
GARDNER, Ian Lindsay. Ian Lindsay Gardner, 84, Master Mariner, from Warkworth NZ, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2019. Survived by his wife Jean, children Donald (and Tanja), Treva, and Stella (and Shawn), brother Robert and sister Anne. He will be missed by the CAB, volunteer organisations, and Budget services he had participated in for many years. Private cremation has been held. No flowers by his request, but donations to Forest and Bird or your favourite charity would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
