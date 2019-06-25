Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Lindsay GARDNER

Notice Condolences

Ian Lindsay GARDNER Notice
GARDNER, Ian Lindsay. Ian Lindsay Gardner, 84, Master Mariner, from Warkworth NZ, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2019. Survived by his wife Jean, children Donald (and Tanja), Treva, and Stella (and Shawn), brother Robert and sister Anne. He will be missed by the CAB, volunteer organisations, and Budget services he had participated in for many years. Private cremation has been held. No flowers by his request, but donations to Forest and Bird or your favourite charity would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.