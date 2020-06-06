|
FORREST, Ian Lex. Died peacefully on 24 May 2020 at his son and daughter-in- law's home with James and Caz by his side. Much loved husband of the late Susan, wonderful father to James, father-in-law and friend of Caz. Best granddad of Kian and Sabella, dear brother of Noel, Valine, Neville and Nyle. Those of us whose lives he touched will forever carry a piece of him in our hearts. Thank you to St Andrew's Village staff and residents for the caring, enjoyable and supportive environment which persisted the rich and full life Lex enjoyed in his most recent years. At his wish a private ceremony has already been held. Letters or messages can be sent to Sibuns Funeral Home, Po Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1072 for addition to Lex's book of remembrance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020