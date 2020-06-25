Home

Ian Leslie WILSON Notice
WILSON, Ian Leslie. Ian passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 23rd June 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ian was the dearly loved husband of Angi and the late Shirley, father of Daniel and AJ, Joel, Simon and Jess, and stepfather of Joseph and Patrick. Ian was also the proud grandfather-to-be of baby Oscar and begrudging grandfather of Eric the cat. A kind, intelligent and adventurous man, he will be sadly missed. Ian's service will be held at St Andrew's Church, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland on Friday 26th June at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020
