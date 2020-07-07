Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Ian Leburn PATTULLO Notice
PATTULLO, Ian Leburn. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 6th July 2020. Long time resident of Te Atatu. Father to Lance, Steve, James and Kathy. Brother to Janet. Grandfather to Cameron, Amanda, Gemma, Dan, Allyse and Teagan. Great Grandfather to Callum, Bonnie and Brooks. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday 10th July at 12.30 p.m. Please join us for Ian's final farewell.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 7 to July 8, 2020
