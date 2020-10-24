|
MENZIES, Ian Lawrence. 1959-2020 On August 19 2020 passed away peacefully at his home in Woodville. Dearly loved husband to Gaelene, a Stepdad to Shane, Alistair and Michael. Loving Father In law to Sasha and Gia. Loving brother to Anne and Terry and Brother In law to Ross. Treasured Granddad to Lucas, Gemma, Tyler and West. Loving Uncle to Kerran, Aidan and Donald and Great Uncle to Jhai, Acair and Athena. A Celebration of Ian's Life will be held at College Rifle Club rooms,33 Haast Street, Remuera, Auckland, October 31, 2020 at 2 pm Messages can be sent to Menzies, Gladstone Street, Woodville. Deeply missed, a very loving Soul Mate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020