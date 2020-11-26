|
BOURNE, Ian Lawrence. On 24 November 2020 at Waipuna Hospice after a short illness, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Peggy for 54 years. Dearly loved dad and friend of Sherree and Chris Boyle, Justine and Mark Gerring, Rochelle and Red Baxter and Kylie and Dale Muir. Loved Grandad of Jordan and Josh and Ryan, Hannah and Sam and Marc and the late Thomas. Loved Poppa of Holly and Cole and loved Great-Poppa Ian of Alana and Ella. My workmate, travelling companion but most of all my best friend. He fought a hard battle. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 1 December, 1.30pm at Legacy Funeral Home, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020