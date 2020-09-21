|
PROFFITT, Ian Laurence. Passed away on Thursday 17 September 2020 aged 79 after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital. Devoted husband to Margaret and treasured father to Philip and Gail. Father in law to Oona and Alan and Grandad to Erin, Corey, Samantha, Connor, Jessica and Danika. Great Grandad to Lyra. Will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service for Ian will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 24 September at 2pm. Due to the current restriction please contact Ian's family if you wish to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020