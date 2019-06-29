|
GAMBLE, Ian Laurence. On 26 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay. Treasured Pop of Gayle, Gary and the late Cherie. Adored Pop of five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Peacehaven Hospital, for their loving kindness and care for Ian. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 2 July at 1:30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019