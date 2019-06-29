Home

Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Ian Laurence GAMBLE

Ian Laurence GAMBLE Notice
GAMBLE, Ian Laurence. On 26 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay. Treasured Pop of Gayle, Gary and the late Cherie. Adored Pop of five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Peacehaven Hospital, for their loving kindness and care for Ian. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 2 July at 1:30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
