Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
SHIRLEY, Ian Kenneth Richard. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 1 June 2020 after a short battle with cancer, aged 79 years. Much loved father of Michael, Angela and Nick. Grandfather to Keith, Craig, Connor, Lachlan and Carter and Great Grandfather to Leo. Ian is now reunited with his late brothers Neil and David. A memorial service will be held on Friday 12 June, 1:30pm, at Davis Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. All friends and family welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
