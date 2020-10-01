|
|
|
MATTOCK, Ian Keith. Passed away peacefully at home on 26 September 2020, brave in the face of a year- long illness, aged 63. Dearly beloved Husband of Andrea, Father of Sidney, Bailey, Caleb and Shaun. Brother and Friend to many, many more. Ian's Service will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dhargyey Buddhist Centre - Bank Account: 030905092443500. "I journey on, Haere ahau i runga i."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020