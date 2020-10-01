Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Sala Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MATTOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Keith MATTOCK

Add a Memory
Ian Keith MATTOCK Notice
MATTOCK, Ian Keith. Passed away peacefully at home on 26 September 2020, brave in the face of a year- long illness, aged 63. Dearly beloved Husband of Andrea, Father of Sidney, Bailey, Caleb and Shaun. Brother and Friend to many, many more. Ian's Service will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dhargyey Buddhist Centre - Bank Account: 030905092443500. "I journey on, Haere ahau i runga i."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -