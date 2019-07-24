Home

Ian John HUBRICH

HUBRICH, Ian John. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 22nd of July 2019. Loved husband of the late Audrey. Loved father and father in law of Jocelyn and Peter, Stuart and Liz, and Raewyn and Don. Beloved Grandfather of Jordan and Danielle, Caleb and Kayley, Blake, Danielle and Elise. Great Grandfather to Cooper. Will be missed by family and friends. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 25th of July 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
