James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Ian James NATHAN

Ian James NATHAN Notice
NATHAN, Ian James. 208101 RNZASC Major Korea. On Saturday, 1 February 2020, Ian passed away peacefully in Hamilton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. A much-loved Dad and cherished Grandad and great-grandfather. A service to remember Ian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, at 1.00pm on Friday, 7 February 2020. All communications to the Nathan family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ. James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
