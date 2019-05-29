|
MATHISON, Ian James. Passed away on 26th May 2019 aged 73 and now at peace. Beloved husband of Doreen (late), loving father of Maree, Craig, Terry, Diane, Mark, Peter, Dallas and Casey. Poppa to seventeen grandchildren. A service will be held at The Memorial Chapel of St Christopher, HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Queens Parade, on Thursday 30th May at 11am. Photo ID is required to enter base and no parking is available on base.Thank you to everyone for their kind support at this time of sorrow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
