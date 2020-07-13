|
ANDREWS, Ian Horace. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11 July 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene Andrews. Much loved Dad and cherished father-in-law of Neal and Tanya, Brenda and Peter, Gillian and Scott. Admired and adored Pop of Shaun and Julia, Hannah and Amelia, Hamish and Matthew. Messages to c/- Gillian McLeod, 158 Dry Hills Lane, RD4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Ian's life will be held on at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020