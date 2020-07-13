Home

Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
Ian Horace ANDREWS

Ian Horace ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Ian Horace. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11 July 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene Andrews. Much loved Dad and cherished father-in-law of Neal and Tanya, Brenda and Peter, Gillian and Scott. Admired and adored Pop of Shaun and Julia, Hannah and Amelia, Hamish and Matthew. Messages to c/- Gillian McLeod, 158 Dry Hills Lane, RD4, Blenheim 7274 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Ian's life will be held on at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
