GILLOTT, Ian Henry. On July 13 2020 Ian passed away peacefully at Northbridge Retirement Village Rest Home (formerly of Milford) aged 92 years. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of having him in their lives. Much loved husband of the late Anita. Dearly loved companion of Bev Reid. Beloved father of the late Jan, Phil and Di (USA), Geoff and Karin, Elaine and Greg. Loved grandfather of Dan, Tess, Michael, Joel, Steven, Juliet, Sarah and Katherine. Loved great grandfather of Emily. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Saint Andrews Combined Church, Queen St, Waiuku on Monday the 20th of July 2020 at 1pm followed by a private family burial at the Kohekohe Cemetery. Our sincere thanks to Sue and the staff at Northbridge Rest Home for their wonderful care, kindness and compassion. Please send any cards or flowers to Bev Reid c/o Northbridge Retirement Village Rest Home, 45 Akoranga Drive, Gate 2, Northcote. Please send any emails to [email protected] (Geoff).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020