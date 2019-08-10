Home

MAGAN, Ian Grey. We have lost our very special, clever, kind, larger than life and hugely loved Ian. We love you so much, we are all so incredibly proud of the life you led and will miss you forever. Beloved husband of Anne, father of Tracy and Stephen, father in law of Jack and Ivana, step father of Tania and Daniel, grandfather of Jilly, Charlie, Levi, Ellie, Ruby and Elissa. A service for Ian will be held Wednesday 14 August 1.00pm at Anglican Holy Trinity Church, Church Street, Devonport. A private burial for Ian will be buried on Thursday in the Orini Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
