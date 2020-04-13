Home

TURNER, Ian Grenfell. Died peacefully in Brisbane, Queensland, on 11th April 2020, after a long illness, in his 86th year. Loved husband of Kristeen and father of David, Barrie and Kelvin. Dear brother of Arnold (Auckland), Daphne Lowery (Dunedin), the late Lois White, and the late Ruth Turner. Messages can be sent to; [email protected] or to: 23A Panda Circuit, Victoria Point, Brisbane, Queensland 4165. "The Lord is my Light and my Salvation."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
