LAURENT, Ian Graham (Graham). Born July 26, 1947. Passed away on August 01 2020 Taken suddenly. Dearly loved son of Winsen and the late Ian Laurent. Brother to Marion and John. Brother in law to Andy and Margaret. Uncle to Michelle, Louisa, Cherie, Helen, Kathryn and Peter. Uncle in law to Stan, Coen, Jason, Lance and Taira. Great uncle to William, Renei, Kees, Marnie, Nash, Tate, Henry and Bryn A gentle man; you will always be in our hearts. Tau te Rangimarie A service will be held at the Church of Christ NZ 8 Mount Roskill Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland 11am Friday 7 August Donations to Cancer Society NZ. All correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020