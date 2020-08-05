Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Christ NZ
8 Mount Roskill Road
Mt Roskill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian LAURENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Graham (Graham) LAURENT


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ian Graham (Graham) LAURENT Notice
LAURENT, Ian Graham (Graham). Born July 26, 1947. Passed away on August 01 2020 Taken suddenly. Dearly loved son of Winsen and the late Ian Laurent. Brother to Marion and John. Brother in law to Andy and Margaret. Uncle to Michelle, Louisa, Cherie, Helen, Kathryn and Peter. Uncle in law to Stan, Coen, Jason, Lance and Taira. Great uncle to William, Renei, Kees, Marnie, Nash, Tate, Henry and Bryn A gentle man; you will always be in our hearts. Tau te Rangimarie A service will be held at the Church of Christ NZ 8 Mount Roskill Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland 11am Friday 7 August Donations to Cancer Society NZ. All correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -