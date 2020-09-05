Home

Ian Gerald JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Ian Gerald. (Joe 90). On September 2, 2020, peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Much loved father of Pamela, Daniel, Shaun, Raymond, and Michael. Loved Grandfather, Uncle and brother of Andrew, Wanda, Eric, Murray, Ron, Val, and the late Karl. Will be sadly missed. A gentle giant to all who knew him. Special thanks to staff at St John of God, Halswell, Christchurch. We can't thank you enough for all of your care and support during this time. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ian can be made directly to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ. A Memorial Service for Ian will be held on Saturday September 12, Omarino Estate -638 Harewood Road, Harewood from 10.30am until 3pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
