Ian George (Robbie) ROBINSON

Ian George (Robbie) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Ian George (Robbie). Unexpectedly at Coroglen on 10th October, 2019; aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 46 years of Christine, much loved Dad of Wayne and Nikki, Rachel and Mark, Karl and Tammy. Cherished Granpa of Jason, Anthony, Jordan, Tyler, Melissa, Bailey, Holly, Willow, and Leo. 'Forever in our hearts'. A celebration of Robbie's life will be held a the Coroglen Hall, SH 25, Coroglen, on Wednesday 16th October, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 19 Kapowai Road, Coroglen RD1, Whitianga 3591.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
