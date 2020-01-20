|
|
|
KELLAND, Ian Geoffrey. On 18th January 2020, peacefully at Auckland. Adored husband of the late Joan and loved father and father-in- law of Anne and Neil Watson, Stephanie Kelland, Deborah Kelland and Sue Nelson, Nicola Kelland and Graham Bull, and Richard and Karen Kelland. Loved grandfather of Blair, Elliott, Hadleigh and Brittany Watson, Jeff, Susan and Angela Bridges and Alexander and Marshall Bull and Chelsea Nelson. Great grandad of Ivy, Lyla and Piper. Your strength and determination will live on through us. A service will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland tomorrow Wednesday, January 22nd at 10 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020