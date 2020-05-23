|
TIPPETT, Ian Frederick. Peacefully on Saturday 25 April 2020 at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Shaun. Loved Poppa of Acacia and Blake. A service will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth, on Thursday 28 May at 1pm. Please register your interest with Shaun on 021998477 by Tuesday evening if you would like to attend. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Warkworth Hospice, PO Box 517, Warkworth or may be left in the Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020