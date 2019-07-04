Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Ian Fraser MacPHERSON Notice
MacPHERSON, Ian Fraser. (Pop) Passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd July 2019. Beloved Husband to Kath, Father to Malcolm and Sue, Andrew and Nic, Ann and Dave Crossley. Much loved Pop to Helen, Benji, James, Simon, Hannah, Sarah, Sally, Michael and Karyn. Great Grandfather to Josh and Frankie . "His wit and banter to be missed by all" A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday 6th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the MacPherson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019
