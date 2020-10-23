|
GARDINER, Ian Fraser. Born January 25, 1935. Ian passed away at Auckland hospital on October 21 aged 85. Loved husband of Elaine, father and father-in-law of John and Sarah, Bruce and Maria, David and Sue and Catherine and Greg. Proud Grandfather of Charlotte, William, Annabelle, Maddie, Kate, Lucy, Sophie, James, Anna, Oliver and Amelia. Sleep peacefully, you will be sorely missed. Funeral Wednesday 28 October, 10am Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, Meadowbank
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020