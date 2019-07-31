Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Frank LEWIS

Add a Memory
Ian Frank LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Ian Frank. Passed away peacefully at CHT rest home Waiuku, on 28th July 2019 aged 91. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia for 61 years. Cherished father of Peter and Lynn, Mark and Vicki and Robyn. Loved and adored poppa to Scott and Alysha, Mariah, Lisa and Alex, Dale, Amanda, Anna and Max, Shaye and Kate. Great grand-dad to Hamish and Henry. Will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 12.00 noon at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau. All communications to the Lewis family, C/- Grahams Funerals.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.