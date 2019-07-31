|
LEWIS, Ian Frank. Passed away peacefully at CHT rest home Waiuku, on 28th July 2019 aged 91. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia for 61 years. Cherished father of Peter and Lynn, Mark and Vicki and Robyn. Loved and adored poppa to Scott and Alysha, Mariah, Lisa and Alex, Dale, Amanda, Anna and Max, Shaye and Kate. Great grand-dad to Hamish and Henry. Will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 12.00 noon at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau. All communications to the Lewis family, C/- Grahams Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019