WISE, Ian Edward. Passed away peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata on 24th June, 2019; in his 92nd year. Dearly loved Husband of Marie and much loved Father of Steve, Larry and Anna. Loved Grandfather of 8 Grandchildren and Great Grandfather of 16 Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Whangamata Ocean Sport's Club, 1100A Port Road, Whangamata, on Friday 28th June at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Communications to phone: (07) 8659142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019
