HUSTON, Ian Edward. Passed away peacefully at Hibiscus Hospice on March 9th, 2020 aged 78, in the company of family. Precious chosen husband of Joy. Much loved father of Rebecca, Caleb (deceased), Mark, and James, father in law of Helen and Manuel, Grandpa of Clara, Lauren, Alba, Ethan, Oscar and Aaron. A private family celebration of thanksgiving has been held. We invite any donations to Harbour Hospice in memory of Ian, and great appreciation of their outstanding and compassionate care to us all. Harbour Hospice PO Box 66 Whangaparaoa 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
