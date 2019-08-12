Home

Ian Douglas TODD

Ian Douglas TODD Notice
TODD, Ian Douglas. On Saturday, 10th August 2019, at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Dearly loved only son of the late Roberta and Doug Todd (Methven). Much loved brother and brother in law of Joan and Hartley Henderson (Ashburton) and Rosalie and Alan Hubbard (Stoke). A loved uncle and great uncle. Well respected member of the Huntly community and a good friend to many. A Service for Ian will be held at the Huntly RSA, 42 William Street, Huntly, on Thursday, 15th of August at 11:00 AM to be followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Kimihia Resthome in Ian's memory would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser St Huntly 3700 or may be left at the service. All communications to C/- P O Box 147 Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
