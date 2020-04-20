|
SMITH, Ian Douglas. After a courageous battle, our beloved Smithy gave up the fight on Saturday 18 April 2020. Much loved cousin of Graeme and Barbara Soufflot, the late Margaret Steele and the late Rae Gibbs, Stephen, Jill and Warren Soufflot, Robyn, Wendy and Linda Steele, Phillip, Peter and the late David Gibbs. Stay safe and leave those angels alone. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox for taking such loving care of our dear friend. A memorial service will be arranged when circumstances permit. Correspondence to Manning Funerals, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020