|
|
|
MCKENZIE, Ian Douglas. Peacefully at home in Ohope with his family by his side on Sunday 19th January 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Sue for 52 years. Very much loved Dad of Sarah and Simon and father-in-law of Chris. A celebration of Ian's Life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road Whakatane on Thursday 23rd of January at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations to Hospice EBOP C/- Po Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications to the McKenzie family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020