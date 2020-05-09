|
JOYNT, Ian Craig. At 89yrs, sadly passed away on the 5th May 2020. Loved husband to the late Gloria, a wonderful father to Greg and partner Adrienne, and the late Lorina. A treasured Poppa to Casey. Stepping in to bring up Stella he became much more than a Poppa in fulfilling a parental role as well. He was a brother, father, father in law, uncle and friend to many, who will be dearly missed by everyone. Your love, advice and humour, has been an inspiration to us all. Finally resting in peace. Funeral details to follow. The family would like to thank the staff at Kingswood Rest Home in Morrinsville for the care and support of Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020