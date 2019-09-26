|
RAW, Ian Clifton. 'E' left us on 25th September, 2019, at 6.56am on the high tide. Beloved son of June and the late Bob Raw, dearly loved brother of Lyn and Kerry Wilson, Di and Rick Balemi, Rob and Jan Raw, Anne and Colin Morton. Best Uncle ever of eleven nieces and nephews, and beloved Great Uncle of fifteen. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Waikumete Cemetery and Crematorium No 2 Chapel, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland, on Saturday 28th September, at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019