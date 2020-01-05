|
KENNEDY, Ian Campbell. Passed away peacefully on the 30th December 2019 surrounded by family at Tui Village, Papakura. Husband to Fialua'e Kennedy (Ausage). Father to Roy, Teresa & Ian (Junior). Father in law to Denise & Tania. Son to the late Colin & Elizabeth Kennedy (Australia). Brother to Ashley and the late Peter Kennedy (Australia). Grand father to Pam, Carmen, Shaun, Tiana, Delian, Tyra, Ryan & Grace. Uncle to Brooke. Great grand father to Natalie, Estella, Sivao, Nirvana, Paris & Mattais. A celebration of Ian's life will take place on the 7th January 2020 at Tipene Funerals 31 Paramount Drive, Henderson at 10am followed by a cremation at 1pm at Waikumete Crematorium.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 5, 2020