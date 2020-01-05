Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Tipene Funerals
31 Paramount Drive
Henderson
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waikumete Crematorium
Ian Campbell (SENIOR) KENNEDY

KENNEDY, Ian Campbell. Passed away peacefully on the 30th December 2019 surrounded by family at Tui Village, Papakura. Husband to Fialua'e Kennedy (Ausage). Father to Roy, Teresa & Ian (Junior). Father in law to Denise & Tania. Son to the late Colin & Elizabeth Kennedy (Australia). Brother to Ashley and the late Peter Kennedy (Australia). Grand father to Pam, Carmen, Shaun, Tiana, Delian, Tyra, Ryan & Grace. Uncle to Brooke. Great grand father to Natalie, Estella, Sivao, Nirvana, Paris & Mattais. A celebration of Ian's life will take place on the 7th January 2020 at Tipene Funerals 31 Paramount Drive, Henderson at 10am followed by a cremation at 1pm at Waikumete Crematorium.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
