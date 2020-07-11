|
|
|
ARMSTRONG, Ian Cameron. Born December 21, 1932. Passed away on July 7, 2020. Died peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Village after a long battle following a stroke. Loved husband of Kathleen, and loved father of Carolyn and Michael, father-in -law to Stephanie, Grandfather to Renee, Tarryn, Taylor, Stuart, Isabella, Natalia and Libby. A small gathering will be held at The Auckland Memorial Park, Silverdale, Wednesday 15th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Stroke Foundation. Sleeping peaceful now.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020