HAMILTON, Ian Albert. On 21 August 2019 peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Vallerie Much loved father and father- in-law of Stephen and Liz, and Christine (deceased) and Brandy. Loved Gramps of Stephen, Anthony, Nicole and Niki. Loved Great Gramps of Nyesha, Shauntay, Bailey, and Cassiopeia A service for Ian will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 26 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hamilton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019