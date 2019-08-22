Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Ian Albert HAMILTON

Ian Albert HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Ian Albert. On 21 August 2019 peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Vallerie Much loved father and father- in-law of Stephen and Liz, and Christine (deceased) and Brandy. Loved Gramps of Stephen, Anthony, Nicole and Niki. Loved Great Gramps of Nyesha, Shauntay, Bailey, and Cassiopeia A service for Ian will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 26 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hamilton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
