Iain James FLETCHER

FLETCHER, Iain James. On 1 November 2019 in Auckland. Loving and devoted husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father in law of Nick and Simmone, Greg and Rebecca, Chris and Julia, and Kathryn and Steven. Cherished Grandad of Jack, Britney, Giorgia, Ben, Connor and Thea. Heartfelt thanks to the team on Ward 41 at Auckland Hospital for their care and support of Iain and the family. Requiem Mass for Iain will be celebrated 11am on Friday 8 November at St. Joseph's Church, Takapuna, (entrance 10 Dominion St) followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
