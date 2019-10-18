Home

PARSONS, Iain Christopher. Born June 25, 1967. Passed away on October 16, 2019. Suddenly in Vigo, Spain. Dearly loved husband of Irina, cherished son of Tony and Mary, brother of Sean and Tanya, and Katharine. Uncle of James, Hilary, Hugh and Tom, Leo and Juliet. A successful international businessman. A lover of life, devoted to his wife, friends and family. He will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace, Iain. Funeral details to follow. Communications to The Parsons, 19/47 The Strand, Takapuna, 0622
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
