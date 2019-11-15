Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Maunu Cemetery
Cemetery Road
View Map
Hylton Stanley SCRIVENER Notice
SCRIVENER, Hylton Stanley. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 13th November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Rose Scrivener. Much loved father of Paul, Joy and Kelvin, and Rose and Thomas. Granddad of 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Hylton is lying instate at his daughters home, 78 Otaika Valley Road, Whangarei. A graveside funeral service will be held at Maunu Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, tomorrow, Saturday 16th November 2019, at 10:30am. "Rest in peace with mum dad" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
