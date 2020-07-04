Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Matamata Cemetery
155 Peria Road
Matamata
Hylton Bruce GRIGOR

GRIGOR, Hylton Bruce. Born Kyleakin Isle of Skye, passed away Waikato Hospital 2nd July 2020. Much loved husband of Robin. Loved father of David, Ruth and Glenn and their families. Loved stepfather of Denyse and Mathew, loved grandad and step grandad. A graveside service will be held Monday 6th July 2020 at 1:30pm at the Matamata Cemetery, 155 Peria Road Matamata. Messages to the Grigor family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
