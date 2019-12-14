|
REIHANA, Huriwaka (George). 4th Ocober 1936. Peacefully departed 13th December 2019. 'Kua hinga te totara i te Waonui-a-Tane' The totara tree has fallen in Tane's great forest. Dearly loved Dad to Joanne, Shiree, Lisa, Kaye; 'Grandrat' to Kiri, Hemi, Ariane, Ruby, Regan, Georgia, Trey; Koro to Griffin, Thea, Quinton, Jasper and Molly. We thank our Dad for the gift of life. Laying at 14 Maui Pomare St, Blockhouse Bay on Saturday 14th December. Departing for Pukerata Marae, Otaua Sunday 15th December.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019