MANIAPOTO, Hupa James (Jim). 21 December 1942 - 15 June 2019 E te tōtara nui o te wao nui a Tāne, ka tangi mōteatea e o hapū ki Ngāti Tūwharetoa whānui i tō rirohanga ki te pō. Auē e Koro! Loved husband of Anne, father to Marama & Waka Huia, and father in law to Steven & Aaron; Koroua to Candace, Faine, Dannica & Stevie, and Koro to his moko tuarua Trey- Vaughan, Seph, Shylace and Hupa Jnr. Hupa Jim will lie in state at Waitetoko Marae, State Highway 1, Waitetoko, Turangi. His service will be held on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11am. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
