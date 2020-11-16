Home

More Obituaries for Hugh VAN ASCH
Hugh William VAN ASCH

Hugh William VAN ASCH Notice
va n, ASCH, Hugh William. 7th September 1945 - 14th November 2020 Dear husband of Peggy, adored Dad to Buttie, Alexandra, Dib (and Shayne) and Hannah (and Paul), beloved Papa of Laughton, Catalina and Evangelina. Hugh's life will be celebrated at St Luke's Church, Havelock North on Wednesday 18th November at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Fred Hollows Trust or Cranford Hospice. Message can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings,4156.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
