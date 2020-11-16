|
va n, ASCH, Hugh William. 7th September 1945 - 14th November 2020 Dear husband of Peggy, adored Dad to Buttie, Alexandra, Dib (and Shayne) and Hannah (and Paul), beloved Papa of Laughton, Catalina and Evangelina. Hugh's life will be celebrated at St Luke's Church, Havelock North on Wednesday 18th November at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Fred Hollows Trust or Cranford Hospice. Message can be posted to PO Box 967, Hastings,4156.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020