TOLLEMACHE, Hugh. Born 6 April 1933. Died peacefully on Tuesday morning. Devoted, loving husband to Nadja. A true gentleman, graciously and selflessly dedicated to his children Eva, Amanda, Melanie, Vanessa, Althea, Rafe, Damon and Nigel and grandchildren Bex, Lizzie, Paloma, Wyoming, Bell, Tom, Fred, Naru, Daniel, Indigo, Ollie, Nina, Liv and Luca. Your love, generosity and self- deprecating humour will be greatly missed, as will your fondness of second hand books, European cars, classical music, chocolate and wine. Rest in peace Darling, Dad, Fafa. A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, 28 February 2020 at St Francis Anglican Church, Park Road, Titirangi.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020